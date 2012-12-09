S. Arabia Sending Death Convicts to Syria to Help Rebels

( A hlul B ayt N ews A gency) - The documents include the orders which have been issued to grant amnesty to criminals from Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Syria, Egypt, Pakistan, Jordan, Somalia, Kuwait, Palestine, Afghanistan and Sudan - who had been waiting in the death row in Saudi jails - in return for joining the terrorist war on the Syrian government.





According to the document, the Saudi Interior Ministry has conceded to pardon these people who have been sentenced to death on charges of drug trafficking, murder and rape after they accepted to go under military trainings and be sent to Syria to help terrorist groups and the FSA in the war on President Assad.





Families of the convicts do not have the right to leave Saudi Arabia, but they receive monthly salaries from the Al Saud regime.





The regime has taken the families hostage to make sure that the criminals remain loyal to their missions and plots in Syria.





Pardoning inmates in return for terrorist operations in Syria is not confined to Saudi Arabia, and Qatar and some other Persian Gulf states have followed suit.





The Iraqi media disclosed late November that Persian Gulf Arab states have released and sent 3,800 of their death convicts to Syria to join the armed rebels.





So far, a number of 3800 prisoners who were waiting for capital punishment in some Persian Gulf Arab states, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, have been released and dispatched to Syria to join the armed revolt against the government of President Bashar al-Assad," Director of Iraq's al-Nakheel News Agency Mohammad Ali al-Hakim told FNA at that time.





He said all costs of the dispatch of these convicts to Syria are covered by Valid Tabatabaei, the representative of the Salafis and Wabbites in Kuwait's Parliament.





Tabatabaei underlined his full support for armed rebels and terrorists fighting the Syrian government during an address to an anti-government protest rally in September.





Syria has been experiencing unrest since March 2011 with organized attacks by well-armed gangs against Syrian police forces and border guards being reported across the country.





Hundreds of people, including members of the security forces, have been killed, when some protest rallies turned into armed clashes.





The government blames outlaws, saboteurs, and armed terrorist groups for the deaths, stressing that the unrest is being orchestrated from abroad.





In October 2011, calm was eventually restored in the Arab state after President Assad started a reform initiative in the country, but Israel, the US and its Arab allies are seeking hard to bring the country into chaos through any possible means. Tel Aviv, Washington and some Arab capitals have been staging various plots in the hope of increasing unrests in Syria.





The US daily, Washington Post, reported in May that the Syrian rebels and terrorist groups battling the President Bashar al-Assad's government have received significantly more and better weapons in recent weeks, a crime paid for by the Persian Gulf Arab states and coordinated by the United States.





The newspaper, quoting opposition activists and US and foreign officials, reported that Obama administration officials emphasized the administration has expanded contacts with opposition military forces to provide the Persian Gulf nations with assessments of rebel credibility and command-and-control infrastructure.





According to the report, material is being stockpiled in Damascus, in Idlib near the Turkish border and in Zabadani on the Lebanese border.





Opposition activists who several months ago said the rebels were running out of ammunition said in May that the flow of weapons - most bought on the black market in neighboring countries or from elements of the Syrian military in the past - has significantly increased after a decision by Saudi Arabia, Qatar.





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