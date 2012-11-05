(Ahlul Bayt News Agency) - The 40-episode serial has been dubbed in Iran by a team of professional Indian and Pakistani voice actors.

Among the team members are Shahid Ahmed, jameel ahmed, Shahrukh Mirza, Tasneem Ansari and Zahir Alem.

Directed by Davud Mirbaqeri, “Mokhtarnameh” is about an uprising organized by Mokhtar Saqafi after the events of Ashura, the 10th of Muharram, to take revenge against the killers of Imam Hussein (AS).

Mirbaqeri took about eight years to complete the blockbuster. The series is expected to be aired four months after completion.

The 40-episode TV series, which was broadcast on IRIB’s Channel 1 in 2011, has previously been dubbed in Turkish, Azeri, Kurdish and several other languages.

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