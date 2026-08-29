A Kuwaiti-flagged oil tanker targeted in Strait of Hormuz

ABNA24 - A Kuwaiti-flagged oil tanker, Al Salam 2, was struck in the Strait of Hormuz on the evening of August 26, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

UKMTO said the tanker was hit at approximately 9:50 p.m. UTC. No further details were immediately provided on the nature of the incident, the extent of any damage, or what caused the strike.

The incident came just one day after the Greek tanker Metro Venez was reportedly targeted, adding to a series of maritime security incidents in the region in recent days.



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