Official Stresses Positive Economic Outcomes of NAM Summit for Iran's Tourism Industry

( A hlul B ayt N ews A gency) - "Based on international figures, the calculated income for each foreign tourist in our country is $1,730, while the figure for each foreign guest who is visiting the country for the NAM summit stands at over $5,000," Deputy Head of Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization for Tourism Affairs Manouchehr Jahanian told us on Monday.



Meantime, he said that the Iranian government only pays the travel and accommodation costs of each leader plus four of the other officials accompanying him.



Some 51 countries are sending their leaders to the 16th heads-of-state summit of NAM, while over 150 delegations from the world countries and bodies are attending the other meetings of the bloc in Tehran.



Iranian Vice-President for International Affairs Ali Saeedlou told reporters last week that a total number of 150 delegations from different world countries and international bodies have expressed willingness to attend the meeting, including several groupings outside the NAM which will attend the conference as special guests.



Saeedlou further stated that Iran is prepared to host 7,000 guests during the summit.



Deputy foreign ministers and senior officials of the member states wrapped up two days of discussions this evening. The foreign ministers of the NAM member states are due to have two days of talks on Tuesday and Wednesday to be followed by the leaders' summit on Thursday and Friday.



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