Iranian President: Iran to Stand beside African Nations

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hlulaytewsgency) - Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad underlined Iran's friendly relations with the black continent's states, and said Tehran will stand beside the African nations.Ahmadinejad praised Iran's relations with African countries which are based on friendship, affection, respect, human dignity and justice, and called for the further expansion of Iran-Africa ties.He said the Islamic Republic would stand by African countries and support any measures aimed at developing bilateral ties.Ahmadinejad's administration has striven hard to maximize relations with the African continent.Iran is also an observing member of the AU and has shown an active presence in previous AU summit meetings.The country is considered as one of the AU's strategic partners along with India, Japan, China, several South American states and Turkey, while Tehran is also believed to be prioritizing promotion of its economic and political ties with the African states./129