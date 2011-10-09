Iran world's third power plant builder

( A hlul B ayt N ews A gency) - Putting the capacity of Iran's power plants to generate electricity at 63,409 megawatts, Behzad said, “Iran ranks first in the Middle East in terms of its capacity for electricity generation,” IRNA reported on Monday.

He further said that power generation in the country has increased to 39 percent from the previous 37.5 percent.

“Power generation in the country's power plants is currently 1.5 percent higher than the global average,” Behzad added.

Iran, which seeks to become a major regional exporter of electricity, has attracted more than USD1.1 billion in investments to build three new power plants.

/106