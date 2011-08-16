British PM declares 'war' on protesters

( A hlul B ayt N ews A gency) - Cameron described the unrest in the UK as a "wake-up call" for the country and called for "an all-out war" against what he referred to as “gangs.”

Cameron also unveiled new tough measures to tackle social problems -- including tougher conditions on jobless benefits claims.

Earlier, the British premier recruited former New York police commissioner Bill Bratton as his consultant regarding the ongoing unrest in Britain.

The move sparked anger among British police who described it as “a slap in the face.”

The unrest in Britain began on August 6 in the north London suburb of Tottenham, after a few hundred people gathered outside a police station to protest against the fatal shooting and killing of a black man, Mark Duggan, by the police.

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