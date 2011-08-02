Half of US Muslims face prejudice

(Ahlul Bayt News Agency) - Nearly half of American Muslims say they have experienced racial or religious discrimination over the past year, a new poll has revealed.

According to the survey conducted by the Abu Dhabi Gallup Center, a Gallup research hub in the United Arab Emirates, 48 percent of Muslims in America said they had “personally experienced racial or religious discrimination” in the past year, AFP reported on Tuesday.

The poll, which was carried out ahead of the tenth anniversary of the September 11 incidents, shows that American Muslims lead all other faith groups in rejecting terrorism and attacks on civilians.

Muslim Americans also tend to have more negative views of the American military and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), attributing such opinions to the so-called “war on terror” which focuses heavily on Muslims, the report added.

Based on the survey, following the election of US President Barack Obama, the 2.6 million Muslims in America, tend to be more optimistic about both the economy and politics compared with the other faith groups.

End item/ 149