Islamic Awakening Will Spread to all Muslim Countries

( A hlul B ayt N ews A gency) - Iran's Cultural Attaché and caretaker of the Iranian students in Indian Peninsula said at the gathering, "There are deep and humanitarian bonds among the Al-Adha Eid (at end of Hajj pilgrimage), the Mab'ath Eid (marking Prophet Muhammad's appointment as Messenger of Allah), the Karbala tragedy (where Imam Hussain and 72 of his disciples where brutally martyred), and the advent of the Islamic Revolution, led by the late Imam Khomeini (P).

Dr. added, "Today, too, the Islamic awareness in the world, particularly in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region are not devoid of the influence of those great events, and the entire Muslims are on the path of the Islamic awareness, observation of the human rights, freedom of expression, and toppling the dictator rulers."

Imam Khomeini (P) Conference was held here Wednesday in presence of university students and professors from Srinagar at Kashmir Academy.

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