Stating that signs of bewilderment within the "Arrogance Front" are becoming increasingly evident, Tehran provisional Friday Prayers Leader says the Global Arrogance has never been so mired in helplessness and desperation.

Addressing worshippers during Friday prayers sermon in Tehran, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari pointed to the public’s participation in nightly rallies and continuation of spiritual programs, stating, “In these nightly rallies, which have now been taking place for over 260 straight nights in a row, the noble people of the country from all walks of life prayed for the victory of the country in the war imposed by the US and Israel against the country and also for the powerful Armed Forces of the country.

Emphasizing that after about eight months since the war of aggression started against Iran, signs of astonishment and desperation within the "Front of Global Arrogance" are becoming increasingly apparent, adding that the Global Arrogance has never before been so mired in helplessness, bewilderment, and desperation, signs of which can be observed across the military, economic, political, and diplomatic arenas.

Turning to the enemy's military movements in the region, he stated that their military actions in the south, including limited strikes against certain launch platforms and elements of the air defense system in Qeshm and Sirik, were unsuccessful, so that Iranian Armed Forces have destroyed or brought down several enemy drones.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hojjatoleslam Haj Ali Akbari referred to the latest situation of the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that non-compliant and violating oil tankers in this region will face countermeasures, and effects of this situation have already become apparent in the enemy's economic sphere.

The enemy also faces serious challenges in the political arena, he said, adding, “They are neither in a position to advance the war nor is an agreement within their reach, and opposition to the war has also grown within the United States.”

Referring to the American political developments and the electoral defeats of Trump's party, he said that disillusionment among their supporters has increased and recent developments, including the exclusion of some figures from the negotiation position and criticism among Trump's political and economic supporters, are another sign of their difficult situation.

Regarding the shaky situation of the Zionist regime and America’s regional allies, he stated that Zionist regime is facing difficult circumstances on the domestic, electoral, and operational fronts and Israeli regime’s conduct toward the oppressed people of the region serves as yet another indication of its desperation.