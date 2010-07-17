Ahlul Bayt News Agency (ABNA.ir), At least 12 people have been killed and 10 others have been injured in a bomb blast in Dera Ismail Khan City in northwest Pakistan.

Police officials told Press TV that a remote-controlled bomb planted on a bicycle went off near a police vehicle in the Kachi Payand Khan area in the outskirts of Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday, also killing a senior police officer.

The body guard and the driver of the officer, DSP Iqbal Khan Marwat, were also killed in the blast.

A woman and three children were among the casualties, AFP quoted a local doctor as saying.

"We have received 12 dead bodies and 10 injured persons," Doctor Nasir Malik Akhtar, head of the casualty department at Dera Ismail Khan hospital told Geo television.

"They are three policemen, including one officer, and nine civilians," he said.

According to police officials, the death toll is expected to rise as some of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

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