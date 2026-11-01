IRGC says renewed war with US would have no geographical limits

ABNA24 - A spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has said that renewed war with the US would have no geographical limits, with a broad operational scope defined to strike the enemy and achieve full deterrence.

IRGC Spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi emphasized that maximum deterrence means ensuring that no country can take a political stance against Iran, let alone entertain ambitions of seizing Iranian territory.

The IRGC is working to identify new targets and plan operations in new geographical areas, he added.

Earlier, he had warned that the joint aggression by the United States and Israel could have repercussions beyond Iran and decide the fate of other nations in the region.

Mohebbi said Iranian society must understand the circumstances surrounding the current confrontation, maintain national cohesion, and rely on domestic capabilities to determine its fate consciously and responsibly.

He expressed confidence that Iran would achieve “absolute victory” in this “apocalyptic war” and emerge as a global superpower.



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