Al-Abbas Shrine provides free medical services to visitors on Friday nights (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Medical Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provides free health and medical services to visitors on Friday nights through two facilities: the Sayed Ja’far al-Hilli Center for Emergency Medical Services, and the Umm al-Banin (peace be upon her) Medical Center.

The head of the department, Dr. Haifaa al-Tamimi, stated: "Both centers provide medical services to visitors throughout the week, with efforts intensified on Friday nights—when the number of visitors increases—to ensure they receive the necessary medical, health, and therapeutic care."

She added: "Services at the Sayed Ja’far al-Hilli Center include handling emergency cases, conducting medical examinations, and providing radiology, laboratory, and dental services, as well as supplying medications. The center also features a dedicated wing for providing medical care to female visitors."

Dr. al-Tamimi further explained: "The Umm al-Banin (peace be upon her) Medical Center offers free medical consultations, examinations, treatments, and the dispensing of medications, enabling visitors to access the necessary healthcare during their visit to the holy city of Karbala."



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