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Israeli artillery strikes towns in southern Lebanon

27 October 2026 - 13:08
News ID: 1883236
Israeli artillery strikes towns in southern Lebanon

Israeli artillery struck the southern Lebanese towns of al-Mansouri and Majdal Zoun, while Barashit and Kounine were also attacked overnight.

ABNA24 - Israeli artillery has hit the southern Lebanese towns of al-Mansouri and Majdal Zoun.

The state-run National News Agency reported the towns of Barashit and Kounine were also attacked overnight. Heavy machine-gun fire was directed towards Beit Yahoun in Bint Jbeil district, it said.

At its highest point in April, more than 1.2 million people were displaced by Israeli attacks on Lebanon and its occupation. Now, the figure stands at about 330,000, according to the International Organization for Migration.

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