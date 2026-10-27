Five Yemeni civilians martyred in attacks by Saudi-backed forces in Taiz

ABNA24 - Five civilians were killed and eight others injured in mortar shelling by Saudi-backed forces in two districts of Taiz governorate, according to the Sanaa Health Ministry.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ministry said mortar shells fired by Saudi-backed forces struck a fuel station in the al-Dhabab area of Saber al-Mawadem district, killing two civilians and injuring eight others. The attack also caused property damage.

A woman was also killed by mortar fire from Saudi-backed factions in Jabal Habashi district, south of Taiz, the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the ministry reported that two civilians were killed in a Saudi airstrike on a car repair workshop in al-Wazi’iyah district.



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