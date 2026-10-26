Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling hit multiple areas in southern Lebanon

ABNA24 - Southern Lebanon witnessed a series of “Israeli” military attacks on Sunday, October 25, involving airstrikes, artillery shelling, explosions and explosive bombs dropped by drones. The incidents affected multiple locations across Lebanese territory, raising renewed concerns over civilian safety, territorial sovereignty and the continued fragility of the ceasefire arrangements.

Warplanes carried out airstrikes on Kfar Tebnit, Wadi Al-Hujeir, Talloussah and the outskirts of the village Baraachit.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” artillery shelling targeted the villages of Haddatha, Wadi Saluki, Al-Mansouri, Aita Al-Jabal, Srobbin, the Khiyam Plain, Beit Yahoun, Wadi Al-Hujeir, Wadi Zibqin, Kfar Tebnit, Qantara, the outskirts of Baraachit and Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah.

Further incidents were reported in Houla, Majdalzoun, Yohmor Al-Shaqif and Kfar Tebnit, where explosions were attributed to “Israeli” forces.

Separately, explosive bombs dropped by “Israeli” drones were reported in Mayfadoun.

Taken together, the reported airstrikes, artillery shelling, explosions and drone-delivered explosives illustrate the varied nature of the attacks documented on October 25. However, no verified casualty figures or confirmed assessments of damage to civilian infrastructure were included in the available incident information.

These incidents add to the continuing military pressure on southern Lebanon, where villages remain exposed to repeated security threats and the risk of further escalation.

Furthermore, these developments come amid growing concerns over the “Israeli” entity’s continued military actions following the US-brokered framework agreement signed on June 26, 2026 between Lebanon and the “Israeli” entity in Washington.

The agreement was intended to halt hostilities and establish arrangements to improve security along the Lebanese-“Israeli”-occupied Palestinian border. Its terms included a commitment by “Israel” to refrain from offensive military operations against Lebanese targets.



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