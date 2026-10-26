Poll shows widespread dissatisfaction with Netanyahu over Gaza war

ABNA24 - A poll among residents of areas bordering Gaza and northern parts of the occupied territories shows that the consequences of the war, dissatisfaction with Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and rising living costs have become key factors shaping the Israeli regime’s next election.

The findings of a poll conducted by the Dialogue Institute for the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth paint a picture of widespread dissatisfaction among residents of border areas with Netanyahu’s government over its handling of the war and the reconstruction of damaged areas. The findings, combined with the cost-of-living crisis and demands for accountability over the security failure, could affect Israel’s political landscape.

According to the poll, about 75 percent of respondents said the war would influence their voting decisions, while 48 percent described its impact as very significant.

The findings show that 48 percent of respondents were dissatisfied with Netanyahu’s handling of the Gaza war, while only 31 percent gave him a positive assessment. The criticism was also evident among supporters of parties in the ruling coalition. Only 30 percent of Likud supporters and 9 percent of supporters of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party said they were satisfied with Netanyahu’s performance.

Alongside the security consequences of the war, economic pressures remain one of the main concerns among the Israeli public. Thirty-two percent of respondents identified the cost of living as their top electoral concern, while 31 percent cited the security situation.

The government’s performance in international communications has also come under significant criticism. Fifty-four percent of participants criticized the government’s public diplomacy and international messaging, while only 23 percent gave it a positive assessment.



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