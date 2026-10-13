More than 20 civilians martyred or wounded in reported Saudi attacks across Yemen

ABNA24 - More than 20 civilians, including women and children, were killed or wounded in airstrikes by the Saudi warplanes on the governorates of Jawf, Taiz and Saada, a security official said.

In Jawf province, nine civilians, including two children and a woman, were killed and four others wounded in Saudi airstrikes targeting civilian homes in Khabb wa ash-Sha’af district.

In Taiz province, a child was killed and his mother wounded by a shell fired by Saudi-backed forces at Al-Mukh’af village in the Al-Aqroudh area of Al-Masrakh district.

In a separate incident, a woman was wounded and livestock were killed when a drone-operated shell struck her home in the Al-Harmiyah area of Jabal Habashi district.

A young girl was also killed and an elderly man wounded in artillery shelling by Saudi-backed forces targeting civilian homes in Al-Sharafi village, in the Hasban al-A’la area of Saber Al-Mawadim District.

In Saada province, a teenage boy was killed and a man and a woman wounded by Saudi army fire in the Qahr Bani Al-Harith area of the border district of Baqim.



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