Yemen says ballistic missile targeted Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport

ABNA24 - Brig. Gen. Yahya Sarie, military spokesman for Yemen’s Sanaa-based armed forces, declared on Monday that an offensive operation targeted King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

In a military statement, the spokesman clarified a ballistic missile was used in the attack on the airport.

He added that Khamis Mushait Air Base was accurately struck with a drone.

Brig. Gen. Sarie renewed the armed forces’ warnings to international airlines, as well as experts, employees, workers and travelers from around the world, against operating flights to Saudi airports, describing them as unsafe targets.

The spokesman exempted airports, airspace and areas in Mecca and Medina from the warning.



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