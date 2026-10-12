India Seeks to Maintain and Expand Ties with Iran : Ambassador in Tehran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): During the visit, Negi and his delegation discussed the students’ educational progress, living conditions and day-to-day concerns, emphasizing the importance of addressing their needs and resolving any difficulties they may face.

the ambassador said the primary purpose of his visit was to meet Indian students studying in Qom and their families, gain a better understanding of their living and academic circumstances, and learn about their concerns and requirements.

Describing it as his first visit to the holy city, Negi said he hoped to establish regular and constructive communication with Indian students so that their issues could be addressed directly and followed up effectively.

Referring to efforts made during last year’s war to maintain contact with Indian students, he said steps had been taken to monitor their situation, remain in touch with them and provide necessary support.

He noted that the experience had demonstrated how regular communication and a clear understanding of students’ circumstances could contribute to strengthening cooperation and relations between India and Iran.

Negi also announced plans to meet the head of Al-Mustafa International University, during which he would convey the issues, requests and suggestions raised by Indian students to the relevant officials. He expressed hope that these matters would receive serious consideration and that appropriate solutions could be found to any problems.

The ambassador stressed that his visit was not merely ceremonial, but part of a broader effort to establish and maintain lasting contact with Indian students and ensure continued attention to their welfare.

Highlighting the long history of educational, academic and religious ties between India and Qom, Negi noted that Indian students had been attending the city’s seminaries for many years to study religious sciences. He said this longstanding connection provided a strong foundation for expanding academic and educational cooperation between the two sides.

Reflecting on his experience in Iran, the ambassador said he had found the Iranian people to be particularly warm and affectionate toward India, with a strong interest in maintaining and expanding close relations between the two countries. He added that Qom held special significance in bilateral relations because of its prominent role in religious scholarship and academic and educational exchanges.

Negi reiterated that the welfare and comfort of Indian seminary students remained a priority. He said identifying their concerns and conveying their requests to the relevant authorities were important responsibilities, adding that cooperation with Al-Mustafa International University and other related institutions could help address their difficulties and provide more effective support.

He further emphasized that efforts to maintain contact with Indian students would continue beyond the current visit. If he were unable to visit Qom personally in the future, senior officials at the Indian Embassy would follow up on the process to ensure that communication remained active and students’ needs continued to receive attention.

During the visit, the Indian ambassador also visited the holy shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (peace be upon her) in Qom.