Al-Kafeel Museum completes restoration of copper mural featuring the Prophet’s ziyarat (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Al-Kafeel Museum of Treasures and Manuscripts at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has completed the restoration of a copper mural engraved with the visit of the Prophet Mohammad and his family (Allah's prayers be upon them).

The assistant head of the museum department, Dr. Shawqi Al-Mousawi, said: "The laboratory Division at the Kafeel Museum continues its specialized work in preserving museum artifacts using scientific and artistic methods that ensure their authenticity and archeological value."

He added that maintenance work includes inspection procedures for the piece, documentation, and preventive maintenance, which contributes to protecting it from damage factors and preserving its integrity. He indicated that preventive maintenance is a fundamental pillar in museum work, as it provides a suitable preservation environment that limits the causes of damage.

The Al-Kafeel Museum is keen on adopting a comprehensive scientific approach to the preservation of heritage artifacts, ensuring the sustainability of this legacy and its preservation for future generations.



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