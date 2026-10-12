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IRGC Navy warns ships against disabling identification systems in Strait of Hormuz

12 October 2026 - 07:25
News ID: 1876867
IRGC Navy warns ships against disabling identification systems in Strait of Hormuz

IRGC Navy Commander Ali Azmaei has warned that vessels in the Strait of Hormuz that disable their navigation and identification systems will be considered hostile and face a decisive response.

ABNA24 - Iran’s IRGC Navy chief Ali Azmaei has warned that ships in the Strait of Hormuz that switch off their navigation and identification systems will be classified as hostile and face decisive action.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has warned vessels operating in the Strait of Hormuz against switching off their navigation and identification systems, saying violators will be treated as hostile.

Navy Commander Ali Azmaei issued the warning in a post on social media, stating that any vessel in the strait that disables these systems would be identified as hostile and face a firm response.

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