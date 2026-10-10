Israeli Settler Attacks Injure Elderly Palestinian Woman, Destroy Olive Trees Across West Bank

ABNA24 - Jewish settlers escalated their attacks against Palestinians and their property across the occupied West Bank on Friday, targeting farmers during the olive harvest season. The attacks left an elderly woman injured, 100 olive trees cut down, a vehicle and sheep stolen, and several Palestinians assaulted or prevented from accessing their land.

Elderly woman injured in settler dog attack

In the al-Khalil governorate, a 79-year-old Palestinian woman sustained moderate injuries after being attacked by a dog unleashed by Jewish settlers against farmers harvesting olives in the village of Birin.

Farid Burqan, head of the Birin Village Council, said a group of settlers from the recently established Adorin settlement outpost, built on Palestinian-owned land in the village’s Khallat al-Furn area, unleashed their dogs on farmers working in their olive groves.

He explained that one of the dogs bit the elderly woman’s upper thigh, causing injuries that required her to be transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

Settlers cut down 100 olive trees in Jenin

In the Jenin governorate, Jewish settlers cut down 100 olive trees in the village of al-Mughayyir, east of the city, on Thursday night, in another attack targeting Palestinian farmland and livelihoods.

Local sources reported that settlers stormed land belonging to Palestinian resident Jamal Amin Abu Mweis and cut down approximately 100 olive trees, each around eight years old, causing significant damage to his agricultural property.

The attack comes amid repeated assaults on Palestinian farmland, particularly during the olive harvest season, which provides a major source of income for many Palestinian families.

Settlers assault Palestinian father and child, steal their vehicle

In the Ramallah governorate, Jewish settlers assaulted a Palestinian man and his child before stealing their vehicle in the village of Yabroud, east of Ramallah.

According to local sources, a group of settlers used their vehicles to surround the Palestinian man’s car on the village’s main road. They then physically assaulted him and his child before seizing the vehicle.

In a separate attack west of Ramallah, armed settlers stole sheep belonging to a Palestinian resident of Ein Qiniya village.

The theft took place under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, who prevented the sheep’s owner from approaching his animals or recovering them.

Settlers force Palestinian farmers and international activists off their land

In the village of Deir Ibzi, west of Ramallah, Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian residents and a group of international solidarity activists who had arrived to support local farmers during the olive harvest.

The settlers forced the farmers and volunteers to leave the agricultural land where they had been working, preventing them from continuing the harvest.

These attacks coincide with the annual olive harvest season, when Palestinian farmers frequently face settler violence targeting their land, crops and trees.

Such assaults compound economic losses and threaten Palestinian families’ ability to access, cultivate and maintain their agricultural property.

The successive incidents reflect the expanding scope of Jewish settler attacks across the occupied West Bank, ranging from physical assaults and property theft to the destruction of farmland and restrictions on agricultural access.

As attacks intensify, Palestinian communities face growing concerns over their personal safety, livelihoods and ability to remain on their ancestral land.



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