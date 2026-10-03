27,830 Israeli Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque in Third Quarter of 2026, 6 Palestinians Martyred

ABNA24 - The Al-Quds Governorate documented the killing of six Palestinians, 139 demolition and land-clearing operations, and 27,830 settler incursions into Aqsa Mosque during the third quarter of this year, alongside dozens of settlement plans and activities targeting Occupied Al-Quds .

In its quarterly report released Thursday, covering July, August, and September, the governorate said Israeli violations included attacks on Palestinians, arrests, bans from Aqsa, and the demolition of homes and other structures, alongside an expansion of religious rituals performed by settlers inside the Mosque compound.

The report said the number of Palestinians killed in Occupied Al-Quds since the beginning of the year had risen to 17, according to figures calculated through Sept. 4, 2026.

The governorate recorded 114 injuries during the third quarter, including injuries from live and rubber-coated bullets, physical assaults, and tear gas, as well as Palestinians injured after settlers sprayed them with pepper spray.

It also documented 140 settler attacks, including 15 involving physical assaults, targeting Bedouin communities, Palestinian neighborhoods, and Occupied Al-Qud’s Old City.

The report noted an escalation in attacks during the Jewish holiday season in September, coinciding with road closures, the raising of Israeli flags, and the performance of religious rituals.

Aqsa: Settler incursions, public rituals and exclusion orders

According to the report, 27,830 settlers stormed the Aqsa Mosque compound during the three months, alongside an expansion of religious rituals inside its courtyards, including group prayers, prostration, the blowing of the shofar, and the bringing in of prayer books, ritual objects, and plant offerings.

At the same time, Israeli authorities issued 73 exclusion orders, including 63 banning Palestinians from Aqsa Mosque. Those targeted included guards, employees, preachers, former prisoners, journalists, activists, and young Palestinians.

The governorate recorded the arrest of 357 Palestinians, including 10 children and eight women, during Israeli arrest campaigns across different areas of Occupied Al-Quds .

The report also documented 71 sentences and detention orders against Palestinian prisoners from Occupied Al-Quds , including 58 administrative detention orders and 13 prison sentences ranging from one and a half months to 22 and a half years. An additional 10 Palestinians were placed under forced house arrest.

Demolitions target Palestinian homes and structures

Regarding Israeli measures affecting Palestinian construction and communities, the governorate documented 139 demolition and land-clearing operations, including 35 cases of forced self-demolition in which Palestinians were compelled to demolish their own homes or other structures.

The total also included 96 demolitions carried out directly by Israeli machinery and eight land-clearing operations targeting Palestinian land, structures, and facilities.

The measures extended beyond demolitions that had already been carried out. The report documented 150 demolition, eviction, and seizure notices and orders, including 140 demolition notices and orders, three eviction orders, and seven orders for the confiscation of property and land.

Settlement expansion advances on multiple fronts

Alongside the demolitions, the governorate documented 55 settlement plans, projects, and activities, based on its monitoring of announcements by the Israeli Civil Administration and Al-Quds Municipality, as well as documentation by the Orient House Center.

These included the deposit of 15 settlement plans providing for the construction of 3,465 settlement units and the approval of 13 additional plans covering another 811 units.

The report also documented 10 tenders and announcements for settlement projects involving housing construction, infrastructure development, and road construction and expansion. Approximately 5,500 settlement units entered the tender process, after accounting for overlap involving the E1 project.

Taken together, the figures for the three months show several measures unfolding simultaneously across Occupied Al-Quds : demolitions targeting Palestinian homes and structures, expanding settlement plans, arrests and exclusion orders, and intensified settler incursions into Aqsa Mosque alongside the expansion of religious rituals inside its courtyards.



/129