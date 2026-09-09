Erdoğan: Israeli Lies and Sabotage Undermine Efforts to End Iran War

ABNA24 - The Turkish president has said that the Israeli regime is undermining efforts to end the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran through lies and acts of sabotage.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed: “The price of the war that began through Israeli conspiracies and provocations is being paid not only by the people of Iran and the brotherly countries of the Persian Gulf, but by everyone, both those involved in the conflict and those outside it.”

He added: “It is Israel’s lies and acts of sabotage that have undermined the Islamabad agreement, which had allowed our entire region to breathe and enjoy a period of calm.”

Erdoğan stressed that due to Israel’s extremist mindset, which views even the slightest possibility of peace as a threat to itself, the crises in the region will not subside.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had previously also stressed that Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet is addicted to war and will stop at nothing to provoke tensions and undermine stability across the region.



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