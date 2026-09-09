69-Year-Old Palestinian Killed as Israeli Attacks Continue Across Gaza

ABNA24 - A Palestinian civilian was killed and another one was injured by Israeli gunfire in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, while a third person died from wounds sustained days earlier.

According to media sources, 69-year-old Fathi Abu Iyada was killed by Israeli army gunfire in the al-Maslakh area of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Another citizen was pronounced dead after succumbing to wounds sustained several days ago in an Israeli attack in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis.

A young man was also wounded by Israeli gunfire near al-Faluja cemetery in northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, drone overflights, and demolitions, was reported in other areas of Gaza today.



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