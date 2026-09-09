Palestinian Prisoners Face Severe Conditions and Medical Neglect in Negev Jail

ABNA24 - Palestinian prisoners are subjected to severe incarceration conditions, mainly inadequate healthcare, acute food scarcity, and worsening living conditions, according to the Commission of Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs.

In a report issued on Tuesday, the Commission documented the conditions of detainees in Negev jail, citing their exposure to “compounded deprivation” since October 7, 2023, which encompasses medical treatment, food, sanitation, and essential services.

The Commission highlighted the suffering of some prisoners, including Murad Bani Odeh, 48, from Tammun in Tubas governorate. Detained since June 10, 2025, and placed under administrative detention, Bani Odeh has spent a total of about nine years in Israeli prisons.

Bani Odeh has metal plates in his legs from a previous gunshot injury. The Commission noted that he suffers from muscle weakness that restricts his ability to stand, yet Negev jailers confiscated his crutches about a month ago and stopped providing him with his medications and painkillers.

According to the Commission, Bani Odeh lost around 40 kilograms of his weight from poor nutrition. He is a father of seven, and one of his sons is currently held in Megiddo jail.



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