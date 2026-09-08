Israeli Strikes Kill at Least 11 in Southern Lebanon, Including Children and Paramedics

ABNA24 - Israeli strikes on a southern Lebanese town early on Monday killed at least 11 people, including two children and two paramedics, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) said.

According to NNA, a strike carried out by an Israeli fighter jet on an apartment building in the town of Kfar Reman after midnight killed nine people, including two infants, and wounded five others.

A separate drone strike on a car in Kfar Reman killed two paramedics, NNA added.

Other overnight Israeli strikes hit Nabatieh and the nearby town of Arab Salim. A strike also destroyed a building in Deir al-Zahrani.

At least seven people were killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon on Sunday.



/129