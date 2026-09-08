Two Palestinians, Including Six-Year-Old Child, Killed by Israeli Attacks in Gaza

ABNA24 - Two Palestinian civilians, including a child, died from injuries sustained previously and others suffered bullet injuries in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

According to media sources, Sobhi al-Batrekhi died of wounds sustained the previous night in an Israeli strike that targeted civilians in the west of Gaza City.

A six-year-old boy, Dawoud Maqqat, also died of wounds sustained weeks earlier after being shot by Israeli forces in the az-Zarqa area of Gaza City’s al-Tuffah neighborhood.

In a separate incident today, two young fishermen were injured by gunfire from Israeli gunboats as they were fishing near the shores of Gaza City.

Another fisherman sustained a bullet injury in a similar attack off the coast of Gaza City.

Several civilians were also injured by Israeli fire in the vicinity of the al-Qastal Towers area east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Other incidents of gunfire and artillery shelling were reported across multiple areas of Gaza.

Yesterday, Israeli attacks claimed the lives of four civilians, including two children, in different areas of Gaza.



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