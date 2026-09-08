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Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Upgrades Early Warning System to Enhance Fire Safety (+Photos)

8 September 2026 - 09:25
News ID: 1862942
Source: Al-Kafeel News
Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Upgrades Early Warning System to Enhance Fire Safety (+Photos)

The Engineering Maintenance and Construction Department at the Al-abbas's (p) Holy Shrine carried out maintenance work on the early warning system installed in the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and its surrounding area.

ABNA24 - The Engineering Maintenance and Construction Department at the Al-abbas's (p) Holy Shrine carried out maintenance work on the early warning system installed in the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and its surrounding area.

Engineer Mustafa Abdul-Razzaq, head of the Early Warning Unit within the department's Fire and Occupational Safety Division, stated, "Our staff conducted maintenance and upgrades to the early warning system located in the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and its surrounding area to ensure its readiness to detect the beginnings of a fire and address it as quickly as possible."

He added, "The work included maintaining the system, repairing any malfunctions, and testing the sensors and associated audible and visual alarm devices. We confirmed their high quality and efficiency."

This work is part of the department's ongoing efforts to enhance public safety standards within the Holy Shrine and its affiliated departments and sites on a regular basis.

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Maintenance department is carrying out upkeep work on the early warning system
Maintenance department is carrying out upkeep work on the early warning system
Maintenance department is carrying out upkeep work on the early warning system
Maintenance department is carrying out upkeep work on the early warning system
Maintenance department is carrying out upkeep work on the early warning system
Maintenance department is carrying out upkeep work on the early warning system
Maintenance department is carrying out upkeep work on the early warning system
Maintenance department is carrying out upkeep work on the early warning system
Maintenance department is carrying out upkeep work on the early warning system
Maintenance department is carrying out upkeep work on the early warning system
Maintenance department is carrying out upkeep work on the early warning system
Maintenance department is carrying out upkeep work on the early warning system
Maintenance department is carrying out upkeep work on the early warning system
Maintenance department is carrying out upkeep work on the early warning system

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