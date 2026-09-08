Yemen Warns Saudi Arabia: Attacks on Civilians and Detainees Will Not Go Unpunished

ABNA24 - The Supreme Political Council in Sanaa has stated that the blood of the Yemeni people is not dispensable, vowing that targeting civilians and detainees, as well as violating the sovereignty of the Republic of Yemen, will not go unpunished.

In an official statement issued on Monday, the Council said it is monitoring the ongoing Saudi escalation against the Yemeni people, highlighted by an attack on the Central Reformatory Facility in Al Hazm, Jawf Governorate, which resulted in casualties among inmates, alongside strikes on civilian homes across several governorates.

Describing the facility strike as a highly dangerous development, the Council held Saudi Arabia fully responsible for the crime and its repercussions. It warned that continuing escalation—rather than addressing peace requirements and alleviating civilian suffering—would yield consequences for which Riyadh bears full responsibility.

The Council stressed that Yemen will not stand idly by, asserting its right to defend its people, sovereignty, and interests. It cautioned that continued Saudi escalation will push the situation into a new phase with far-reaching outcomes.

Furthermore, the Council called on the United Nations, the UN Security Council, and relevant organizations to condemn the targeting of civilians and detainees, and to end their silence regarding ongoing crimes against the Yemeni people.

Directives were issued to the government and relevant authorities to urgently provide relief to the wounded, care for families of those killed, assess damage, document violations, and initiate legal proceedings to hold perpetrators accountable.

The Council concluded by reiterating that Yemeni lives will not be lost in vain, and that national sovereignty and rights remain non-negotiable.



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