Iran Embassy Urges Lebanese Media to Rely on Authorized Sources for Tehran’s Positions

ABNA24 - Iran’s Embassy in Beirut has stressed that the official positions of the Islamic Republic and the embassy are communicated only through authorized institutions and representatives.

In a statement issued Sunday, the embassy reacted to reports by some Lebanese media outlets concerning developments in southern Lebanon that were attributed to Iran’s official position.

The embassy said comments by individuals cited in Lebanese media as representing Iran’s stance should be regarded solely as their personal views.

The embassy emphasized that such statements do not constitute official positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran or its diplomatic mission in Beirut.

It urged media outlets to rely on authorized Iranian sources when reporting Tehran’s positions on regional developments.



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