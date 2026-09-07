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Israel Targets Ghandour Hospital in Nabatieh as Attacks on Southern Lebanon Intensify

7 September 2026 - 10:08
News ID: 1862537
Israel Targets Ghandour Hospital in Nabatieh as Attacks on Southern Lebanon Intensify

With the intensification of its brutal attacks against southern Lebanon over the past hours, the occupying regime of Israel targeted a hospital in Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

ABNA24 - With the intensification of its brutal attacks against southern Lebanon over the past hours, the occupying regime of Israel targeted a hospital in Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

The Zionist enemy targeted Ghandour Hospital in Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon. The hospital was completely destroyed, Lebanese-based TV Al-Manar reported.

In addition, the brutal attacks by the Israeli regime on al Rahbat neighborhood in Nabatieh have left several injured, the report added.

Also, one was martyred and three others were injured following the Israeli attack on Arabsalim neighborhood in southern Lebanon.

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