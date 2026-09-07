Two Palestinians, Including a Child, Martyred in Israeli Strikes on Gaza

ABNA24 - Two Palestinian civilians were martyred and several others were wounded in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, amid ongoing ceasefire violations in different areas.

According to media sources, two civilians, including a little girl, were killed and six others were injured in the evening after an Israeli airstrike targeted a civilian car in Gaza City.

Local sources said that Yousef Aqila and his daughter, Wafaa, were killed, while six others were injured, some critically, after an Israeli airstrike targeted his car near the Hamid junction in Gaza City’s an-Nasr neighborhood.

Earlier, an Israeli drone targeted citizens in the west of Gaza City, injuring a number of them.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces launched heavy machinegun fire and artillery strikes targeting Gaza City’s eastern al-Tuffah neighborhood.

Local sources also reported a violent explosion in eastern Gaza City as an Israeli airstrike hit the area, as well as strikes and gunfire in different areas of the Strip.



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