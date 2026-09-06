Hezbollah: Israeli Aggression Continues Amid US Complicity and Lebanese Inaction

ABNA24 - Statement issued by Hezbollah regarding the ongoing “Israeli” aggression against Lebanon:

The “Israeli” enemy continues to escalate its aggression and crimes against Lebanon through killing, shelling, destruction, and systematic demolition of homes and villages, erasing their landmarks and destroying all the means of life there, without deterrence and under flimsy pretexts. Its terrorist aggression yesterday resulted in the martyrdom of four people and dozens of injuries, amid complete international silence and blatant US complicity, and in the total absence of the Lebanese authorities from assuming their responsibilities, coupled with a shameful insistence on continuing their misguided choices and their concessionary and surrender-oriented approach, as well as their framework, which the enemy tramples upon every day and which has brought Lebanon nothing but disgrace and humiliation, while doing nothing but entrenching the occupation and allowing the enemy to continue its aggression and crimes against the Lebanese people.

This condemned and ongoing aggression, carried out with full US partnership, cover, and planning, has no justification other than pressuring and blackmailing the Lebanese authorities to push them to implement agendas whose objectives have become known, even if the price is plunging Lebanon into the quagmire of internal strife. The authorities’ continued pursuit of this futile, illegitimate, and unconstitutional path gives the “Israeli” enemy cover to continue its aggression, granting it more time to achieve its objectives, impose its conditions, and dictate its demands on Lebanon.

The authorities’ claims that their futile direct negotiations and the ill-fated framework agreement with the “Israeli” enemy are achieving gains are disproved and dispelled by the continued occupation and aggression, the shedding of Lebanese blood, destruction, and demolition. The release of some Lebanese detainees, while important, cannot serve as a cover for overlooking the continuation of the aggression, occupation, and killing, nor can it justify continuing along a path that has proven its failure and inability to protect Lebanon and its people, especially as the authorities had repeatedly affirmed that they would not pursue any negotiating path before the enemy halted its aggression.

The authorities are called upon to reconsider their calculations, stop their obstinacy, and set aside stubbornness and disputes for the sake of Lebanon and its people, and to return to the shared national constants that protect Lebanon’s sovereignty. We call on all Lebanese to stand united behind a unified national position that preserves Lebanon’s strength, resilience, and sovereignty in confronting the “Israeli” aggression.

Hezbollah’s Media Relations

Saturday, September 5, 2026

23 Rabi' al-Awwal 1448 AH



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