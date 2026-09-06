Gaza Death Toll Rises to 73,651 as Israeli Attacks Continue

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 73,651 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Saturday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 174,575 people.

In its daily report, the health ministry said that hospitals received 16 civilian bodies and 27 wounded people over the past 48 hours, while another victim succumbed to injuries.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 1,344 Palestinians have been killed, and 4,464 others have been injured.



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