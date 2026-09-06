Palestinian Woman Martyred From Injuries Sustained in Israeli Gaza Strike

ABNA24 - A Palestinian woman succumbed on Saturday to injuries sustained in a previous Israeli strike, while another citizen was wounded by Israeli gunfire amid ongoing ceasefire violations across the Gaza Strip.

According to media sources, Latifa Jabr died from injuries sustained in an Israeli airstrike on al‑Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza three months ago. Her death follows that of her husband, Saqr Abu Karim, who was killed in the same attack,

Earlier, the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reporter said that a civilian was wounded when the Israeli occupation forces opened fire towards the as-Sudaniya area of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army launched shooting attacks in different areas of central Gaza and Gaza City, with no reported casualties.

Israeli artillery also shelled eastern sectors of Gaza City, while gunboats targeted the Khan Yunis coastline with intensive gunfire.

Additional incidents of gunfire and artillery shelling were reported across multiple areas of Gaza.



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