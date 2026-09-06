Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Provides 300 Carts for Children and People With Disabilities

ABNA24 - The Service Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provides 300 carts to serve people with disabilities and children through multiple outlets.

The head of the department's trust division; Mr. Kadhem Jawad, said: "The Division provides 300 carts to serve people with special needs and children through multiple outlets distributed at the main entrances of the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) to facilitate visitors' access to them and benefit from them."

He added that "the outlets are distributed on Bab Al-Qibla Street for the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him), Al-Alqami Street, and Al-Hawra Zainab Street (peace be upon her), in addition to two outlets at the gates of Imam Musa Al-Kadhem and Imam Al-Hadi (peace be upon them), where the processes of receiving and delivering carts are carried out around the clock."

These efforts come within the framework of the Service Affairs Department's commitment to providing the necessary services to visitors and creating suitable conditions for them during their Ziyarat ceremonies.



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