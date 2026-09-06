Preparing Bayn Al-Haramain central courtyard and conducting pruning work on trees in its gardens (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The staff of the Between the Two Holy Shrines Department, affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, prepared the central courtyard and carried out tree trimming work in its gardens.

The department's staff carried out cleaning operations in the central square using specialized equipment to maintain its cleanliness, in addition to laying carpets on its floor to prepare it for receiving visitors.

The staff of the Afforestation and Ornamentation Unit, part of the General Maintenance Division in the department, carried out seasonal flower arrangement, tree trimming, and cleaning of the garden pathways, aiming to enhance the esthetic appearance and provide a suitable atmosphere for visitors.

The service staff of the department worked on washing and cleaning the drinking water manholes spread across the central square.

These works are part of the department's plan aimed at maintaining the cleanliness of the central square and the beauty of its gardens, contributing to providing a suitable environment for visitors.



/129