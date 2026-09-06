UN Human Rights Office: No Safe Place in Gaza Amid Intensifying Israeli Attacks

ABNA24 - The United Nations Human Rights Office, referring to the intensification of the Israeli regime’s attacks on Gaza and the killing or injury of children and women in these attacks, has declared that there is no safe place in Gaza and that no one is safe from Tel Aviv’s attacks.

The United Nations Human Rights Office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory said in a report that despite nearly a year having passed since the ceasefire agreement, there is no safe place in the Gaza Strip and no one in the territory is safe.

The report said the continuation of Tel Aviv’s actions has caused severe harm to civilians and exacerbated insecurity across the Gaza Strip.

Early this Saturday, the Israeli regime’s army shelled parts of the Gaza Strip with artillery fire. The Israeli military’s main target in the attack was the al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza. Israeli naval vessels and warships also targeted areas east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian sources said that at least two Palestinians were killed and three others injured in the attack.



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