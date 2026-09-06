G20 Finance Chiefs Call for Swift End to US-Iran War, Russia Says

ABNA24 - Participants in the G20 finance ministers’ meeting in the United States, expressing concern over the impact of the US war against Iran on global markets, called for a swift end to the conflict.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that G20 members, during the group’s finance ministers’ meeting in the US state of North Carolina, called for a swift end to the war between the United States and Iran.

Siluanov added that participants expressed concern over rising energy prices and the consequences of a continued conflict for global markets, while the issue of ending the war was also raised by Western countries.

The Russian finance minister’s remarks come as developments surrounding the US attacks on Iran and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz have become major sources of concern for global energy markets.



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