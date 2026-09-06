Hezbollah Condemns Lebanese Authorities’ Policies Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

Accoridng to Al-Manar TV English website, Hezbollah issued a statement to comment on the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon, stressing that the authorities’ claims that their fruitless direct negotiations and the ill-fated framework agreement with the enemy are achieving gains are refuted and rendered meaningless by the continuation of the occupation and aggression, the spilling of Lebanese blood, and the destruction and blowing up of homes.

What follows is the full text of the statement:

The “Israeli” enemy continues to escalate its aggression and crimes against Lebanon, through killing, shelling, destruction, and the systematic demolition and blowing up of homes and villages, erasing their landmarks and destroying all means of life therein, without deterrence and under flimsy pretexts. Yesterday, its terrorist aggression resulted in four martyrs and dozens of wounded, amid complete international silence and blatant U.S. complicity, and in the total absence of the Lebanese authorities from assuming their responsibilities, along with their shameful insistence on continuing with their misguided choices, their conciliatory and surrendering approach, and their framework that the enemy tramples on every day – a framework that has brought nothing to Lebanon but disgrace and humiliation, and has done nothing but entrench the occupation and enable the enemy to continue its aggression and crimes against the Lebanese people.

This condemned and ongoing aggression, carried out with full U.S. partnership, cover, and planning, has no justification other than pressuring and blackmailing the Lebanese authorities to push them into implementing agendas whose objectives have become well known, even if the price is plunging Lebanon into the quagmire of internal strife. The authorities’ continued pursuit of this absurd, illegitimate, and unconstitutional path gives the enemy cover to continue its aggression, granting it more time to achieve its objectives, impose its conditions, and dictate its demands on Lebanon.

The authorities’ claims that their fruitless direct negotiations and the ill-fated framework agreement with the enemy are achieving gains are refuted and rendered meaningless by the continuation of the occupation and aggression, the spilling of Lebanese blood, and the destruction and blowing up of homes. The release of some Lebanese detainees, important as it is, cannot serve as a cover for turning a blind eye to the continuation of aggression, occupation, and killing, nor can it justify continuing along a path that has proven its failure and inability to protect Lebanon and its people, especially since the authorities had repeatedly affirmed that they would not pursue any negotiating path before the enemy ceased its aggression.

The authorities are called upon to reconsider their calculations, stop their obstinacy, and set aside stubbornness and political bickering in the interest of Lebanon and its people, and to return to the shared national constants that protect Lebanon’s sovereignty. We call on all Lebanese to stand united behind a unified national position that preserves Lebanon’s strength, resilience, and sovereignty in confronting the “Israeli” aggression.



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