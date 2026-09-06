Iran Condemns US Attacks on Commercial Tankers as Violations of International Law

ABNA24 - Iran has issued a strong condemnation of the attacks by the United States on its commercial shipping fleet, saying they represent a clear violation of international law.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a Saturday statement that the attacks overnight on oil tankers anchored in Iranian waters were a continuation of the US war of aggression on Iran and its blockade on the country's maritime trade.

It said the attacks "constitute a clear violation of Paragraph 4 of Article 2 of the United Nations Charter, constitute a war crime, and represent an overt threat to international peace and the security of commercial shipping."

The statement said Iran is determined to decisively defend its sovereignty and national interests against the US's state terrorism and its aggressive actions, including its economic war that has manifested itself in the continued naval blockade and harassment of commercial vessels.

It said the US regime and its allies and partners will be responsible for the consequences arising from Washington's continued hostile and interventionist actions in the region.

The US military claimed in a statement on Saturday that it had attacked one Iranian oil tanker near the island of Kharg in the Persian Gulf, and two others in the Sea of Oman.

The attacks come amid the US's inability to undermine Iran's firm control over transit via the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway in the Persian Gulf which is responsible for a fifth of global oil supply and a third of the world's demand for agricultural fertilizers.

Iran has been controlling the strait since the early days of a US-Israeli aggression against the country that began in late February and ended in a ceasefire in mid-April.



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