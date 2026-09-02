Israeli Airstrikes Kill Six, Including Three Children, in Heavy Bombardment on al‑Katiba Area of Gaza City

ABNA24 - At least Six Palestinian civilians, including three children, were martyred and eight others were wounded on Tuesday following a series of explosions and heavy Israeli bombardment targeting the al‑Katiba area in the west of Gaza City.

According to media sources, a series of powerful explosions shook the area, accompanied by heavy flights of Apache helicopters and drones, amid airstrikes in the al‑Katiba and Ansar areas.

Media reports indicated that Israeli special forces infiltrated the area, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

However, no immediate official confirmation has been issued regarding the nature or circumstances of this incident.

The Hebrew media reported that the Israeli army launched an exceptional wave of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, carried out in parallel with ground activities by Israeli-backed militiamen.

Medical sources said that several casualties, including fatalities, were admitted to al‑Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. The total number of victims remains unconfirmed.

The sources added that ambulances were struggling to reach the targeted area amid relentless shelling, ongoing airstrikes, and heavy gunfire.

Panic spread among displaced families who were inside their tents across the area.

The Government Media Office (GMO) explained that undercover Israeli soldiers attempted to carry out a security raid in Gaza City, but they were exposed during the operation. This prompted the Israeli occupation army to intervene from the air with more than 10 warplanes of various types, launching a series of intense and heavy strikes on the area.

GMO said the airstrikes resulted in the killing and injury of several citizens in the area.

In a separate incident, a little girl, Israa al‑Hissi, was killed on Tuesday by Israeli gunfire in Deir al‑Balah, central Gaza.

Meanwhile, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, drone overflights, and demolitions, was reported in other areas of Gaza today.

The fishermen’s union, for its part, said that Israeli naval forces kidnaped 10 fishermen off the shores of al‑Zawaida area in central Gaza and the Sheikh Ajlin area southwest of Gaza City.

The fishermen’s union added that the fishermen were taken to Ashdod Port after Israeli gunboats opened fire at their boats.



/129