Settler Arson Wave Continues: 11 Mosques Targeted Across West Bank Since Start of 2026

ABNA24 - Settlers have escalated their attacks in the occupied West Bank, including against mosques, after setting fire early Tuesday to part of the Imad al-Din Zengi Mosque in the village of Bazariya, northwest of Nablus.

Local sources said settlers set fire to a room belonging to the mosque after failing to break into it and burn it completely. They also sprayed racist slogans on its walls.

The attack brings the number of mosques subjected to arson or attempted arson since the start of 2026 to at least 11.

The attacks began with the burning of parts of the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Mosque in the town of Tel, west of Nablus, on February 23, followed by the Mohammed Fayyad Mosque in Duma, south of Nablus, on March 12. The mosque in the village of Jibiya, northwest of Ramallah, was then targeted on May 15.

In June, settlers attempted to set fire to al-Marah Mosque in Deir Dibwan and al-Noor Mosque in Burqa, east of Ramallah. On June 17, the Grand Mosque in Jaljiliya and al-Farouq Mosque in Mazari al-Nubani, north of Ramallah, were also targeted.

In July, settlers targeted al-Taqwa Mosque in al-Tuwani in Masafer Yatta, al-Rahma Mosque in Qusra, south of Nablus, and a mosque in the village of Kur, south of Tulkarem.

The attacks come amid escalating settler assaults on Palestinian villages and residents’ property, alongside growing calls to protect holy sites and hold those responsible for the violations accountable.



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