Berri Rejects US‑Mediated Framework Deal, Warns Negotiations With ‘Israel’ Under Fire Threaten Lebanon’s Sovereignty

ABNA24 - Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has reiterated his strong opposition to a US-mediated framework agreement between the Beirut government and “Israel”, warning about the fallout of direct negotiations with the “Tel Aviv” under relentless Israeli assaults targeting southern Lebanon.

“The current stage, with its existential risks, does not grant anyone the right to act on any of the sovereign titles under any pretext, whether a framework agreement or secret appendices or otherwise,” Berri said on Monday as he addressed a ceremony marking the 48th anniversary of the disappearance of prominent Lebanese leader and the Amal Movement founder Imam Moussa Sadr and his two companions.

He noted that the expanse of “Israeli”-occupied Lebanese territory has expanded after seven rounds of negotiations, and “Israel” is pressing ahead with its onslaught.

“We exercised our democratic right in rejecting the framework agreement, and we maintain the same position, and we warned against negotiating with the ‘Israeli’ enemy under fire,” Berri said.

“We affirm our commitment to the Taif Agreement and reject any other projects,” Berri pointed out.

For his part, Hezbollah MP Ibrahim Al-Moussawi has sharply criticized the US-sponsored framework agreement between the Beirut government and “Tel Aviv” as "null and void".

He said the south constitutes an integral part of Lebanon, emphasizing it is the Lebanese government’s obligation to “protect it and its citizens and to oversee reconstruction there.”

He warned that “Israel” is “not going after Hezbollah [Resistance movement] and its weapons or the Amal Movement or the Shia community,” but is rather “seeking to foment strife.”

“We categorically reject any questioning of the army’s role as a national institution that is the protector and nurturer of the hopes and aspirations of the Lebanese people,” Berri added.

He also cautioned that any call for partitioning or federalism would be inconsistent with the Taif Agreement, but rather an adventure that threatens the existence of Lebanon.



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