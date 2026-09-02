AP Investigation: US Used PrSM Missiles in Lamerd Strike, Killing Civilians Including Children

ABNA24 - The Associated Press has revealed in an investigative report that the United States used Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM) in an attack on residential areas and a sports hall in Lamerd, Fars Province, southern Iran.

Associated Press described the Precision Strike Missile as a “deadly weapon” that the US military used for the first time on the first day of the imposed Ramadan war against Iran.

According to the report, an investigation by Airwars, an organization that monitors military conflicts, indicates that the missile appears capable of dispersing a large number of metal fragments over a wide area, making its use near residential areas particularly dangerous.

Airwars’ analysis found that the three missiles that struck the city of Lamerd in southern Iran on February 28 martyred civilians as far as 50 meters from the points of impact and caused damage at distances more than three times that range.

According to the group, the missiles detonated over a sports complex and two residential areas. Iranian officials said at least 21 people were martyred in the attack, including seven children.

Images, videos, and satellite imagery of the aftermath of the attacks on Lamerd, examined by Airwars and verified by the Associated Press, show buildings, streets, and vehicles damaged across a wide area, with extensive impact patterns that experts said are consistent with the missile's capabilities.



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