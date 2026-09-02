Trump Alarmed by Deep Purge of Senior Army Leaders Under Hegseth, Driscoll Told Him

ABNA24 - US President Donald Trump reportedly "expressed concern" about the number of senior Army leaders pushed out under War Secretary Pete Hegseth after outgoing Army Secretary Dan Driscoll raised the issue with him during a private White House meeting last week.

Driscoll went directly to Trump as tensions with Hegseth reached a breaking point, The Atlantic reported Monday, citing four people familiar with the conversation. Driscoll also told the president during the meeting that he planned to resign, a departure first reported by The Wall



Street Journal on August 21 and made final on Monday.Trump was surprised when Driscoll told him how many generals and other top officers had been fired, pushed out, or passed over for promotion under Hegseth, one of the people said. Driscoll argued that the Army could not



transform itself the way it needs to, because of the departure of so many leaders, the person said, adding that Trump expressed concern about the deep cuts to the Army's senior leadership. Driscoll informed the president of his intention to resign—and by today, Driscoll was on his way out.Driscoll's exit leaves significant vacancies atop the Army. The service currently has no permanent civilian secretary or Senate-confirmed chief of staff, while other senior operational and European command posts also lack confirmed leaders. The Army, which has more than 450,000 active-duty soldiers, now "has fewer generals than at any point in recent history", according to The Atlantic.

