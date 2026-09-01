40th International Islamic Unity Conference Kicks Off in Qom with Focus on Martyr Leader's Vision for Muslim Solidarity

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: In a world increasingly sown with seeds of division, the legacy of Imam Khomeini stands as a towering testament to the power of unity. As the Islamic world marks Unity Week, the holy city of Qom is hosting the 40th International Islamic Unity Conference, a landmark academic gathering that brings together scholars, religious leaders, researchers, and thinkers from across the Muslim Ummah. This year's conference carries particular weight as it takes place following the martyrdom of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in February 2026, with the central theme titled "Islamic Unity in the Thought of Imam Khamenei". Organized by the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, the event spans from Tehran to Mashhad and Qom, serving as both an academic forum and a powerful call for solidarity.

The conference began with an academic session that presented statistics on the research contributions received for this year's theme. A total of 375 articles were submitted from around the world, with 53 coming from international participants. Of the total submissions, 67 percent were written by Shia scholars while 32 percent were authored by Ahl al-Sunnat researchers. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and Imam Sadiq, peace be upon them, a book on the Prophet was also showcased, featuring selected articles that were published to mark the occasion.

The academic program featured two panels where winners presented brief summaries of their articles. Judges on each panel provided feedback and suggestions for progressive changes where needed, fostering a constructive scholarly environment aimed at advancing the discourse on Islamic unity.

Speaking to ABNA on the sidelines of the conference, participants emphasized the urgent need for Muslim solidarity in the face of common threats. One participant declared that the Muslim Ummah faces one common enemy that watches and plots against it day and night, constantly devising schemes to exploit differences and turn diversity into a means of striking at Muslims. The message was clear that despite differences in schools of thought, traditions, and approaches, the Ummah remains one. Another speaker emphasized that the mission is one even if schools of thought are different, that the Ummah is one even if traditions and approaches are diverse, and that the Qibla is one even if views differ, quoting that this Ummah is one Ummah.

Throughout the conference, participants paid tribute to the martyred Supreme Leader's unwavering commitment to Islamic unity. One attendee told ABNA that the one message the martyred leader consistently emphasized and insisted upon was Islamic unity, and that in all his speeches, conversations, and meetings with nations and officials from other countries, Islamic unity always remained at the forefront. It was noted that the late leader's role in the cause of unity was broader and greater than that of all the scholars before him, with another remarking that he was a leader for all schools of thought across the Islamic world, Shia and Sunni alike, and even for non-Muslims.

The conference also highlighted the urgent need to move beyond academic discourse toward concrete action. One participant observed that these gatherings on the subject of unity are among the missing links in todays world and that they need greater attention, focus, and activation so that efforts such as the Islamic Unity Conference can become more practical, constructive, and effective on the ground. One of the most striking messages attributed to the martyred Supreme Leader was his firm stance against sectarian division, as he was quoted as saying that anyone who seeks to create division between Shia and Sunni is committing a forbidden act. The late leader did not deny the differences between Islamic schools of thought but rather emphasized that despite these differences, Muslims must come to common terms, unite against their common enemy, and preserve the Muslim Ummah.

Speakers also drew attention to the two essential dimensions of following the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him. The first dimension is disassociation from the enemies of Islam and the enemies of the Prophet and standing firm against them, and the second dimension is kindness and compassion toward one another. Without these two dimensions, they argued, both true adherence to the Prophet and genuine unity remain impossible.

ABNA correspondent Zainab closed her report with the words of Imam Khomeini, who asked whether people are still fighting over whether to pray with their hands crossed or open while the enemy is on the verge of cutting off both their hands. She urged viewers to remain vigilant against the seeds of division and to focus on common ground.

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