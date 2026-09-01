Five Palestinians martyred in new Israeli terrorist attacks on Gaza

ABNA24 - Five Palestinians were martyred and several others injured on Monday in Israeli aggression across the Gaza Strip, as the Israeli occupation went on to breach a ceasefire deal that has been in effect since October 2025.

In its daily statistical report on casualties resulting from the Israeli aggression on the Strip, the Gaza-based health ministry said hospitals received two newly martyred Palestinians and 10 wounded over the past 24 hours.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli occupation’s violations of the deal have killed 1,318 Palestinians and injured 4,375 others.

The ministry affirmed that the rescue teams have recovered hundreds of bodies from under the rubble, as ambulance and civil defense teams remain unable to reach them.

The number of Palestinians martyred by Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 had reached about 73,454, with 174,486 others injured, according to ministry’s statement.



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